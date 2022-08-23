Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 33,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 602,060 shares.The stock last traded at $31.32 and had previously closed at $31.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$63.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Gildan Activewear from $37.00 to $42.50 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Gildan Activewear from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.90.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

Gildan Activewear ( NYSE:GIL Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $895.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.62 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.169 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is 19.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,542 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 29,837 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 132,666 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 44,617 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.