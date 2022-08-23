Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Trading 8.3% Higher

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.37 and last traded at $2.36. Approximately 92,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,190,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on GERN. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Geron in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Geron from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

Geron Trading Up 11.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $914.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.03 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.85 and a current ratio of 4.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Institutional Trading of Geron

Geron ( NASDAQ:GERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Geron had a negative return on equity of 90.38% and a negative net margin of 8,693.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GERN. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Geron during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 44.6% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Geron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Geron during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Geron by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 12,869 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

