Genuit Group (LON:GEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 530 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Genuit Group (LON:GEN – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on GEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Genuit Group from GBX 713 ($8.62) to GBX 661 ($7.99) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Genuit Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

LON:GEN opened at GBX 383 ($4.63) on Friday. Genuit Group has a 52 week low of GBX 364 ($4.40) and a 52 week high of GBX 806 ($9.74). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 400.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 449.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £954.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,393.75.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Genuit Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.00%.

In other news, insider Paul James purchased 6,338 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 390 ($4.71) per share, with a total value of £24,718.20 ($29,867.33).

Genuit Group plc develops, manufactures, and sells water, climate, and ventilation management solutions in the United Kingdom, rest of the Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Residential Systems, and Commercial and Infrastructure Systems. It offers above and below ground drainage systems, rainwater solutions, and various plastic hot and cold plumbing products, as well as commercial ventilation, underfloor heating, hydronic filters, and plastic plumbing systems.

