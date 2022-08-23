Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 8.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,848 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,481 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 19.5% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 64,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,089,000 after acquiring an additional 10,454 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 29.2% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 261,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,917 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the first quarter worth about $210,000. 76.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of GPC opened at $156.95 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $115.63 and a 1-year high of $161.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is presently 46.37%.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Articles

