Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) CEO Sells $1,007,747.20 in Stock

Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM – Get Rating) CEO Phillip Eyler sold 15,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $1,007,747.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,085,259.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Phillip Eyler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Phillip Eyler sold 4,268 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.01, for a total transaction of $264,658.68.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Phillip Eyler sold 6,361 shares of Gentherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $426,059.78.

Gentherm Stock Performance

NASDAQ THRM traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.93. 96,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,423. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99 and a beta of 1.18. Gentherm Incorporated has a 52 week low of $55.02 and a 52 week high of $99.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gentherm

Gentherm ( NASDAQ:THRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $260.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.79 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 5.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Incorporated will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 1,844.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 903,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,471,000 after buying an additional 856,576 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Gentherm by 171.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 988,683 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $72,213,000 after purchasing an additional 625,083 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Gentherm by 5,600.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 456,865 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,701,000 after purchasing an additional 448,851 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the first quarter valued at $30,991,000. Finally, Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the fourth quarter valued at $34,803,000. 99.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on THRM. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Gentherm to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Gentherm from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.20.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates in two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort systems, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort systems, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

