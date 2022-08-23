Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Stock Position Raised by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 89.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,703 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.09% of Genpact worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. JLB & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 40,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Genpact by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 70,001 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,046,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 939,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,850,000 after buying an additional 26,132 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

G has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Genpact Price Performance

Genpact stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.73. Genpact Limited has a 52 week low of $37.68 and a 52 week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.15. Genpact had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. Genpact’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,187.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Heather White sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total transaction of $725,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,479,187.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Profile

(Get Rating)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

