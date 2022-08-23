General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by NEIRG Wealth Management LLC

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 117.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,390,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,058,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in General Mills by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,423,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,451,000 after purchasing an additional 300,864 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in General Mills by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,819,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,742,286 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,702,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,804,000 after purchasing an additional 77,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in General Mills by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,929,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,113,000 after purchasing an additional 259,816 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 29,489 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $2,211,675.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,989 shares in the company, valued at $6,749,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,715.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,422 shares of company stock worth $4,397,556 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Citigroup boosted their target price on General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Mills from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

NYSE:GIS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.64. The company had a trading volume of 84,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,341. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.67 and a 1 year high of $78.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.74% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

