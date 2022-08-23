Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.07 Million

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Gemini Dollar has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $326.72 million and $1.07 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gemini Dollar Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 330,154,510 coins. The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog.

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

