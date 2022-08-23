GazeTV (GAZE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.17 Million

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. GazeTV has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GazeTV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GazeTV has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00777541 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
GazeTV Coin Profile
GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.
Buying and Selling GazeTV
