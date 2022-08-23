GazeTV (GAZE) Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.17 Million

GazeTV (GAZE) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. GazeTV has a total market capitalization of $3.35 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of GazeTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GazeTV coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, GazeTV has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GazeTV alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00777541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GazeTV Coin Profile

GazeTV’s official Twitter account is @GazeTVF.

Buying and Selling GazeTV

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GazeTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GazeTV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GazeTV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GazeTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GazeTV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.