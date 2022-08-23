Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Purchases New Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LHX shares. StockNews.com downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $320.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $302.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.20.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $2,026,858.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,644,693.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, VP James P. Girard sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 8,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $2,026,858.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,644,693.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,518 shares of company stock worth $5,626,858. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.03. 11,492 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 936,498. The company has a market cap of $44.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.67. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.71 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $232.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.23.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 11.36%. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.14%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

