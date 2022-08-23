Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Invests $12.54 Million in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 206,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,538,000. Renewable Energy Group makes up approximately 2.3% of Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.41% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 20,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 3,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,136 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGI remained flat at $61.50 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.50 and its 200 day moving average is $58.67. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $70.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

