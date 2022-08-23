Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 8.0% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 50,090 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,900,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Gartner by 8.1% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 860,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,818,000 after purchasing an additional 64,101 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Gartner by 88.5% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 43,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,792,000 after buying an additional 20,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Gartner by 165.1% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 100,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,749,000 after buying an additional 62,289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $304.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,666. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $261.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.33.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 EPS. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

Gartner announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.95, for a total transaction of $339,430.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,783.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig Safian sold 5,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $1,691,392.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,799,114.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,540 shares of company stock worth $7,205,227. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

