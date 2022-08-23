Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P Acquires Shares of 887,183 Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT)

Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 887,183 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,305,000. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P owned about 4.01% of Volt Information Sciences at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 800,334 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 49,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Volt Information Sciences alerts:

Volt Information Sciences Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN VOLT remained flat at $5.99 during trading hours on Tuesday. 86,753 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,018. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 2.47. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Volt Information Sciences Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VOLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Volt Information Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volt Information Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.