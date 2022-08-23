GAMEE 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $685,507.00 (GMEE)

GAMEE (GMEE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. One GAMEE coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GAMEE has a total market capitalization of $4.60 million and $685,507.00 worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004659 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002165 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.71 or 0.00772148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 353,030,558 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp.

