Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) Market Cap Achieves $9.07 Million

Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 22nd. Galatasaray Fan Token has a total market capitalization of $9.07 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Galatasaray Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Galatasaray Fan Token has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Galatasaray Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $2.59 or 0.00012090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Galatasaray Fan Token Profile

Galatasaray Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,507,572 coins. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/galatasaray. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios. Galatasaray Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @GalatasaraySK and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Galatasaray Fan Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is an app for football fans, where users acquire voting rights to influence the clubs they support. Galatasaray Fan Token (GAL) refers to the club Galatasaray. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Galatasaray Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Galatasaray Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Galatasaray Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

