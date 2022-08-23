Fundamental Research Reiterates C$1.90 Price Target for Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ)

Kidoz (CVE:KIDZ – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$1.90 price target by stock analysts at Fundamental Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

KIDZ stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.28. 77,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,230. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of C$36.18 million and a PE ratio of -25.00. Kidoz has a 1-year low of C$0.28 and a 1-year high of C$0.76.

Kidoz Inc develops and sells AdTech software products in Western Europe; Central, Eastern, and Southern Europe; North America; and internationally. The company also owns and develops mobile Kidoz safe ad network, the Kidoz kid-mode operating system, the Kidoz publisher SDK, the Rooplay edugames platform, and the Rooplay originals.

