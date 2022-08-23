Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 3.1%

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) was down 3.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.47 and last traded at $6.56. Approximately 68,823 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,582,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on YMM. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Full Truck Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Full Truck Alliance from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance ( NYSE:YMM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.21 million during the quarter. Full Truck Alliance had a negative return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 71.02%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YMM. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at about $121,000.

About Full Truck Alliance

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

