Front Row Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 532 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $1,076,420,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $228,638,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter worth $181,177,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $177,361,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $116,959,000. 11.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,450 ($29.60) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,570 ($31.05) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Up 3.3 %

Shell Announces Dividend

Shell stock traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 102,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,534,573. The company has a market cap of $208.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.90. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $44.90 and a 52 week high of $61.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

