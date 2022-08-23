Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 17,354 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 586,742 shares.The stock last traded at $131.70 and had previously closed at $128.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.09. The company has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.62.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $352.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.83 million. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 57.33% and a return on equity of 11.57%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 321.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,422 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,478 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.0% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,958,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,051,000 after acquiring an additional 19,203 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 367,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,927,000 after buying an additional 161,741 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

