FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Gap Down to $34.70

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $34.70, but opened at $33.96. FOX shares last traded at $34.82, with a volume of 5,300 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.90.

FOX Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.61 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.70.

FOX Increases Dividend

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.75%.

Institutional Trading of FOX

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FOX in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of FOX by 16.9% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 495,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after acquiring an additional 71,614 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in FOX by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in FOX by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FOX by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,745,000 after purchasing an additional 35,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

