ForTube (FOR) Market Cap Achieves $12.59 Million

ForTube (FOR) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One ForTube coin can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ForTube has a market capitalization of $12.59 million and approximately $5.81 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ForTube has traded down 13.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ForTube Coin Profile

FOR is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol. The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ForTube Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

