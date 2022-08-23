Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Trading Down 4.8%

Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) shares traded down 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.56 and last traded at $3.56. 6,513 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,747,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.74.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter valued at about $289,513,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Forge Global by 4,042.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 319,709 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Lasry Marc acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the first quarter valued at about $8,095,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,790,000.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

