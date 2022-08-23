Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in F. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 41,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 17,890 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 14,481 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Ford Motor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 5,511 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 6,921 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $15.35. 656,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,177,072. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $25.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. Nomura raised Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

