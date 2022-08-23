Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Upgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $40.00 target price on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock.

FL has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. OTR Global downgraded Foot Locker to a positive rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Foot Locker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Foot Locker from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Foot Locker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE FL opened at $36.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.36. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $23.85 and a twelve month high of $60.81.

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Foot Locker will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

