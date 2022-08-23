Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) PT Lowered to $25.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Wedbush to $25.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 130.41% from the stock’s current price.

FHTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of FHTX traded down $3.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.85. The stock had a trading volume of 7,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,003. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.29. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 2.24.

Foghorn Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FHTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.13). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 146.97% and a negative net margin of 1,194.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.38 million. Equities analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FHTX. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 225.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 777,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 538,660 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,770,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,433,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,701,000 after purchasing an additional 238,012 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,361,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 382,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after purchasing an additional 62,940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

