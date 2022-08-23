Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,779,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,063 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 8.25% of Flowserve worth $386,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 1st quarter valued at about $226,000. 97.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on FLS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Flowserve from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Flowserve to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Flowserve from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Shares of Flowserve stock traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $32.31. 12,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,215,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.84 and a fifty-two week high of $39.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 109.59%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

