Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III Acquires 3,000 Shares

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) Director Thomas Caldecot Chubb III purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,902.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 0.3 %

FLO traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.88. 1,483,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,538,611. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 0.27. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.78 and a 1 year high of $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 4.75%. Flowers Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 87.13%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period. S&T Bank PA increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 104,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 71.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

