FLETA Market Cap Reaches $38.20 Million (FLETA)

FLETA (FLETA) traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 22nd. In the last week, FLETA has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One FLETA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000090 BTC on popular exchanges. FLETA has a market cap of $38.20 million and approximately $5.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

FLETA Profile

FLETA (CRYPTO:FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. FLETA’s official message board is medium.com/@fletachain. The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FLETA is fleta.io. FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FLETA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

