First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Purchased by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 119.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 124,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,587 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.8% of Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth $39,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.67. 35,653 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,385,130. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $17.18 and a twelve month high of $20.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.29.

