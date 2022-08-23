First Pacific Advisors LP Reduces Stock Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 1,682.5% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 164,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,076,000 after purchasing an additional 155,009 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 416,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,539,000 after purchasing an additional 139,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 98.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.82.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 0.5 %

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $166.50. The stock had a trading volume of 56,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,658,794. The stock has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.19.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.