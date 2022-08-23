First Pacific Advisors LP Purchases 8,451 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,451 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $2,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in shares of LGI Homes by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in LGI Homes by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in LGI Homes by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in LGI Homes by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in LGI Homes by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at LGI Homes

In related news, Director Ryan Edone purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,205,971.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LGIH. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LGIH traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.10. 2,825 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,989. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $165.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

