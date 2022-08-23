First Pacific Advisors LP Has $910,000 Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

First Pacific Advisors LP reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Walt Disney by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 166,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $22,786,000 after buying an additional 2,640,795 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,430,761 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $841,171,000 after buying an additional 2,340,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after buying an additional 1,200,863 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Walt Disney from $191.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.48.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.44. 374,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,566,018. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58. The firm has a market cap of $210.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.25.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.10. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

