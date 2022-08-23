First Pacific Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Pacific Advisors LP cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,756,911 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 49,455 shares during the quarter. TE Connectivity comprises 4.6% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned approximately 0.86% of TE Connectivity worth $361,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 2,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Stock Up 0.5 %

TEL traded up $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $130.46. 31,473 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,733. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.84. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $107.12 and a 52-week high of $166.44. The company has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the electronics maker to repurchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $394,590.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $169.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

