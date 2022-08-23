First Pacific Advisors LP Buys 127,503 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,312,674 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 127,503 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan makes up about 2.0% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $157,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 177.2% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.6 %

Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.86. The company had a trading volume of 478,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,726,206. The firm has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.15.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is presently 103.74%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,321.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.