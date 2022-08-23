First Pacific Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

First Pacific Advisors LP increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 962.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 744 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $14,642,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $952,000. 94.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,745.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock valued at $10,146,219. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $472.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $433.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $416.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $422.00.

S&P Global stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $373.17. 50,449 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,626,450. The firm has a market cap of $124.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.87 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $369.68.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 38.49%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.34%.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

