First Pacific Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Pacific Advisors LP lifted its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,400,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,142 shares during the period. Citigroup accounts for approximately 3.7% of First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. First Pacific Advisors LP owned about 0.27% of Citigroup worth $288,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 730,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,086,000 after buying an additional 397,541 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 595,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,959,000 after purchasing an additional 166,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,510,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,309 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Stock Performance

Shares of Citigroup stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.05. 359,788 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,906,269. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.92. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $73.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.61.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.09%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

