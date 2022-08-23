First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,458,918 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,571,357 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 11.18% of Teradata worth $564,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Teradata by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 819 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Teradata by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on TDC. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Teradata from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teradata Price Performance

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $74,634.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,565.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradata stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.43. The company had a trading volume of 11,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,545. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.55. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $33.38 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 46.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Teradata had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 34.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

