First Eagle Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,366,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979,697 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up 2.1% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Nutrien worth $870,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Nutrien by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Nutrien by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Nutrien in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NTR traded up $3.90 on Tuesday, reaching $95.48. 232,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,275,324. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $59.82 and a one year high of $117.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $51.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

NTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $126.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.24.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

