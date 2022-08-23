First Eagle Investment Management LLC Sells 243,071 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,631,125 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 243,071 shares during the quarter. Barrick Gold comprises about 1.6% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $653,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 99.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 91.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 1.3 %

GOLD traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.38. 915,590 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,313,040. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $26.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The stock has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.42 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James set a $31.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.97.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

