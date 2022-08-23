First Eagle Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,662 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $4,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever Stock Performance

Unilever stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.56. 67,151 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,866,718. Unilever PLC has a 52-week low of $42.54 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.50.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

UL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unilever in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.