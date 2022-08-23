First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 92,067 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,415,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,067 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $69,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rinkey Investments purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.97. 9,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 979,490. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.95. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $43.58 and a 1 year high of $53.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.87%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

