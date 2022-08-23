First Eagle Investment Management LLC Purchases 578,316 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,756,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578,316 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $215,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 327,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,734,000 after acquiring an additional 253,258 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,942,266 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $795,708,000 after buying an additional 182,828 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 4th quarter valued at $26,901,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 543,633 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,527,000 after acquiring an additional 119,068 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 285.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,088,000 after acquiring an additional 84,853 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMG traded down $0.64 on Tuesday, reaching $74.21. 4,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,098. The stock has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.24. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $72.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.28. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 6.36% and a positive return on equity of 36.80%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.98 earnings per share. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s quarterly revenue was down 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -54.66%.

SMG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $92.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $116.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Scotts Miracle-Gro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.88.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of products for lawn, garden care, and indoor and hydroponic gardening in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It provides lawn care products comprising lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products; gardening and landscape products include water-soluble and continuous-release plant foods, potting mixes and garden soils, mulch and decorative groundcover products, plant-related pest and disease control products, organic garden products, and lives goods and seeding solutions.

