First Eagle Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 229.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,760 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.18% of B. Riley Financial worth $3,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RILY. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 59.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at B. Riley Financial

In other B. Riley Financial news, Director Randall E. Paulson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.13 per share, with a total value of $1,303,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 210,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,994,581.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 27.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ RILY traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.63. 1,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,045. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $91.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -231.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

Further Reading

