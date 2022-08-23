First Eagle Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,422,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,481 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 1.55% of Boston Properties worth $312,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Boston Properties by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Boston Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $7,852,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Boston Properties by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,855,000 after acquiring an additional 8,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Stock Performance

Shares of BXP stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $83.72. The company had a trading volume of 11,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,844. Boston Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.46 and a twelve month high of $133.11. The firm has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Boston Properties Announces Dividend

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 8.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on BXP. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $104.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Boston Properties from $112.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Boston Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.54.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

