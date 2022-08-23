First Eagle Investment Management LLC Buys 56,358 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,155,489 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,358 shares during the quarter. Universal Health Services accounts for about 1.5% of First Eagle Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 5.56% of Universal Health Services worth $602,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 36,457 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,783 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 274,634 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $35,609,000 after buying an additional 21,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,174 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,378,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UHS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $139.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Universal Health Services to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut Universal Health Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Loop Capital began coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price objective on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Universal Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UHS traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.68. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.63 and a twelve month high of $158.28. The firm has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 8.15%.

Universal Health Services Profile

(Get Rating)

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.