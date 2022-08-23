Financial Contrast: KORE Group (KORE) and Its Competitors

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Telephone communication, except radio” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare KORE Group to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares KORE Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $248.22 million -$24.45 million -4.12 KORE Group Competitors $14.38 billion $1.69 billion 12.24

KORE Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than KORE Group. KORE Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 2 3 0 2.60 KORE Group Competitors 568 2127 2349 95 2.38

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for KORE Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

KORE Group currently has a consensus target price of $8.10, suggesting a potential upside of 165.57%. As a group, “Telephone communication, except radio” companies have a potential upside of 137.53%. Given KORE Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe KORE Group is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KORE Group’s peers have a beta of 0.83, suggesting that their average share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KORE Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -14.19% -13.02% -4.64% KORE Group Competitors -76.87% -0.11% -1.58%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

65.8% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.7% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.3% of shares of all “Telephone communication, except radio” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

KORE Group peers beat KORE Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

