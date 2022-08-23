Financial Contrast: Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC) & Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN)

Freeline Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FRLN – Get Rating) and Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freeline Therapeutics N/A -96.93% -69.63% Century Therapeutics N/A -31.39% -24.66%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Freeline Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freeline Therapeutics 0 1 5 0 2.83 Century Therapeutics 0 1 4 0 2.80

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Freeline Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $7.50, indicating a potential upside of 706.45%. Century Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 157.63%. Given Freeline Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Freeline Therapeutics is more favorable than Century Therapeutics.

47.1% of Freeline Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.5% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Century Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Freeline Therapeutics and Century Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freeline Therapeutics N/A N/A -$140.39 million ($2.78) -0.33 Century Therapeutics N/A N/A -$95.82 million ($1.92) -5.46

Century Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freeline Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Century Therapeutics beats Freeline Therapeutics on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freeline Therapeutics

Freeline Therapeutics Holdings plc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector-mediated gene therapies for patients suffering from inherited systemic debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidate is verbrinacogene setparvovec (FLT180a), a gene therapy product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials in adult males for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company's products also include FLT190, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease; and FLT201, a liver-directed gene therapy product candidate to treat type 1 Gaucher disease and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. In addition, it has research programs in various indications for systemic gene therapy. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Stevenage, the United Kingdom.

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops transformative allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of solid tumor and hematological malignancies. The company's lead product candidate is CNTY-101, an allogeneic, induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs)-derived chimeric antigen receptors (CAR)-iNK cell therapy targeting CD19 for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma. It is also developing CNTY-103, a CAR-iNK candidate targeting CD133 + EGFR for recurrent glioblastoma; CNTY-102, a CAR-iT targeting CD19 + CD79b for relapsed, refractory B-cell lymphoma and other B-cell malignancies; CNTY-104, a CAR-iT or CAR-iNK multi-specific candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and CNTY-106, a CAR-iNK or CAR-iT multi-specific candidate for multiple myeloma. Century Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

