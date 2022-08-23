Farmland Protocol (FAR) Trading Up 47% This Week

Farmland Protocol (FAR) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Over the last week, Farmland Protocol has traded 47% higher against the US dollar. Farmland Protocol has a market cap of $6.73 million and approximately $305,438.00 worth of Farmland Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Farmland Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004686 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.91 or 0.00777541 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Farmland Protocol Coin Profile

Farmland Protocol’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Farmland Protocol’s official Twitter account is @FarmlandFi. The official website for Farmland Protocol is www.farmland.finance.

Farmland Protocol Coin Trading

