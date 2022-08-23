Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FPI. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.
Farmland Partners Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 552,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,900. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $767.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,414.00 and a beta of 0.72. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43.
About Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.
