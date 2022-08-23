Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on FPI. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Farmland Partners Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $14.14. The stock had a trading volume of 552,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 577,900. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.91. The company has a market capitalization of $767.76 million, a PE ratio of 1,414.00 and a beta of 0.72. Farmland Partners has a 1 year low of $10.62 and a 1 year high of $16.43.

Institutional Trading of Farmland Partners

About Farmland Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 14.6% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,160,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,455,000 after acquiring an additional 403,400 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 63.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,008,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 392,727 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 48.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 824,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,425,000 after purchasing an additional 268,477 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 443.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 474,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,718,000 after purchasing an additional 386,905 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Farmland Partners by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,597,000 after purchasing an additional 385,157 shares during the period. 44.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

