FansTime Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (FTI)

FansTime (FTI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. FansTime has a market capitalization of $207,519.72 and approximately $1.81 million worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, FansTime has traded down 3.1% against the dollar. One FansTime coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,401.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004723 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004670 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003832 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.56 or 0.00128786 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00033479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00075349 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime (FTI) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here.

FansTime Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

